Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,438,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 458,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Victory Capital Stock Up 2.5%

Victory Capital stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

