Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.68. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

ACVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

