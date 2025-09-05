Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,019,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 458,594 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,146,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $10,198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,508,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 636,473 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $260.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

