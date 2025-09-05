Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. Curbline Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 11.74%.The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Curbline Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

