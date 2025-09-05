CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW Stake Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $19.88 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

