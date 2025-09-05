Costello Asset Management INC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,000.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,644 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,925,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

