Critical Review: Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 14.56% 9.79% 0.89% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 17.75% 11.28% 0.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CNB Financial pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNB Financial and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

CNB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given CNB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Fidelity D&D Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $364.58 million 2.13 $54.58 million $2.38 11.05 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $126.04 million 2.07 $20.79 million $4.10 11.04

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment offers finances purchase of real estate, refinance existing obligations, and/or to provide capital. The Consumer segment includes home equity installment loans and lines of credit. The Residential Real Estate segment operates as a secured first lien position of the borrower’s residential real estate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.