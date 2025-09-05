Critical Survey: Cango (NYSE:CANG) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upwork and Cango”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $769.33 million 2.89 $215.59 million $1.74 9.64 Cango $110.21 million 4.48 $41.07 million ($0.02) -237.65

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork 31.75% 44.83% 20.55% Cango 0.24% 0.11% 0.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 4 8 0 2.67 Cango 0 0 1 0 3.00

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.24%. Cango has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.31%. Given Cango’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than Upwork.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats Cango on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company’s work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Payroll and Upwork Enterprise, as well as managed and escrow services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services. It also provides automotive financing facilitation services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers, which comprises credit origination, credit assessment, credit servicing, and delinquent asset management services; facilitating financing transactions of car purchases for car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

