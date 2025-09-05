Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 148,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 107,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 469.35% and a negative return on equity of 230.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

