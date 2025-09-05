Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 148,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 107,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 469.35% and a negative return on equity of 230.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
