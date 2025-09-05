Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 60 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $95,694,000. Finally, RD Finance Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $239.78 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day moving average of $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

