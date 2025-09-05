CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 53,567 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,095.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 718,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,904.96. This trade represents a 8.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $126.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

