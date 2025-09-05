DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 110,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 46,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

DeepMarkit Stock Down 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926,475.00, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

