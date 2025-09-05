Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Shares Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 16,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Devonian Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.66.

About Devonian Health Group

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.

