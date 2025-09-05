Digimarc Corporation $DMRC Stock Holdings Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 423.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Digimarc by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 628,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Digimarc by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 521,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 502,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 399,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $9,341,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Digimarc Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.