Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 250.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

DCOM opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $109.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 496.0%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

