Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 2,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

