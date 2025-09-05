Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DFEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.96 and last traded at $58.73. 170,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 230,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $346.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFEN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $920,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 754.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 1,597.6% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Aerospace & Defense index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap- weighted index of US aerospace and defense companies. DFEN was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

