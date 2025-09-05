EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF $BBLU Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBLU stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.12 million, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of -0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

