Eastern Bank Has $255.05 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,148,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $255,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,164,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,999,145,000 after buying an additional 6,307,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,868,648,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.89. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

