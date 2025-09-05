Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ELDN Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,551,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,671,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 828,930 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,264,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 821,918 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,848,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,534,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

