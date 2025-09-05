Emergent Biosolutions’ (EBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent Biosolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Emergent Biosolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.55 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emergent Biosolutions

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $62,852.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,857.13. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $67,850.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,750.35. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth about $241,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 32.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 41,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 208,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 44.2% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 18,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

