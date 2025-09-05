Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.6296.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $126.46 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

