Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

