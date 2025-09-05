F.N.B. Corporation $FNB Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB opened at $16.77 on Friday. F.N.B. Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

