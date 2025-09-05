F.N.B. Corporation $FNB Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 47.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 82.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

