Farrow Financial Inc. Sells 4,392 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Farrow Financial Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.5% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

