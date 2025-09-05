Financial Analysis: Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) versus ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) and ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Aperam alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aperam and ThyssenKrupp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aperam 0 2 0 0 2.00 ThyssenKrupp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Aperam has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThyssenKrupp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aperam $6.77 billion 0.32 $249.96 million $2.89 10.38 ThyssenKrupp $38.01 billion 0.18 -$1.63 billion ($1.42) -7.75

This table compares Aperam and ThyssenKrupp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aperam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThyssenKrupp. ThyssenKrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aperam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aperam and ThyssenKrupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aperam 3.11% 1.72% 0.99% ThyssenKrupp -2.34% -7.72% -2.75%

Summary

Aperam beats ThyssenKrupp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys. It is also involved in the management of direct sales of stainless steel products from production facilities; distribution of its products; and the provision of transformation services that include value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, the company designs, produces, and transforms various specialty alloys and other specific stainless steels in forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates in a range on grades. Further, it engages in the trading, processing, and recycling of raw materials, such as superalloys and titanium; provides Recyco, an electric arc furnace recycling facility that retrieves dust and sludge to recycle stainless steel raw materials and reduce waste; and produces wood and charcoal from cultivated eucalyptus forests. The company serves customers in aerospace, automotive, catering, construction, household appliances, electrical engineering, industrial processes, medical, and oil and gas industries. It distributes its products through a network of steel service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About ThyssenKrupp

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.