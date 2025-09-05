Financial Survey: Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) vs. WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -157.80% N/A -125.04% WNS 12.11% 22.90% 12.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dalrada Financial and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 WNS 0 8 2 0 2.20

Volatility and Risk

WNS has a consensus price target of $68.13, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and WNS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $25.18 million 0.24 -$28.95 million ($0.30) -0.17 WNS $1.31 billion 2.46 $170.11 million $3.59 21.01

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial. Dalrada Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WNS beats Dalrada Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

(Get Free Report)

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers. It also manages and oversees wellness and rejuvenation clinics throughout Southern California that offers regenerative therapies, IV and injection services, cosmetic enhancements, and other health centric services; and provides trained nursing and medical assistants for hospitals and home health facilities, as well as pharmacy services. The Dalrada Energy Services division offers energy service solutions and general contracting services. The Dalrada Precision Manufacturing division engages in developing heat pump technology solution for the harvesting and recycling of energy; and manufactures and sells deep cleaners, parts washers, and degreasers to lift hydrocarbon-based dirt and grease from surfaces. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and services chemical and physical vapor deposition systems for the microchip and semiconductor industries. The Dalrada Technologies division provides software and technology solutions specialize in test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.