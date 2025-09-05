First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,687.89. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

