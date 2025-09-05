First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

