First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF $FDNI Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

FDNI opened at $35.45 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

