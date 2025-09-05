First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF $FTQI Position Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

