FirstService Corporation $FSV Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $30,523,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FirstService by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 335,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,637,000 after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 362,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 124,385 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $202.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 0.96.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

