FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $239.78 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.89. The company has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

