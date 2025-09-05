Fox Corporation $FOX Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FOX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FOX by 457.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FOX by 183.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 327.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

