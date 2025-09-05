Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2,639.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.94. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the sale, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $554,051.54. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,791.20. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,654 shares of company stock worth $3,195,828 over the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

