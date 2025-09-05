GameStop Corp. $GME Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,905 shares of company stock valued at $334,509. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Down 1.9%

GameStop stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of -0.93. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

