Giyani Metals (CVE:WDG) Shares Up ∞ – Still a Buy?

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) shares were up ∞ during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 79,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 329,872 shares.

Giyani Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

About Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

