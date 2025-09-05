Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $74,499,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 173,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,307,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,039,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $480.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.33 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.31 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $4,829,950. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

