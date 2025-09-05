Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Hafnia has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%.

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

Hafnia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 86.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hafnia by 7,756.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hafnia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 38.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.