Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Hafnia Stock Down 3.7%
Shares of NYSE HAFN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Hafnia has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.84.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%.
Institutional Trading of Hafnia
Hafnia Company Profile
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
