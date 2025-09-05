Harmonic Inc. $HLIT Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

HLIT stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

