Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX Stock Position Lifted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 594,600.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,257,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,482,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,030,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,800,000 after buying an additional 303,074 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,243,000 after buying an additional 1,634,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,368,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after buying an additional 86,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,905,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 425,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.8%

HLX opened at $6.60 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $969.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

