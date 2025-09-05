Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,357.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Henry Schein by 14.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,751,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.78 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

