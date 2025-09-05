Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.8%

HIW opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,854,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after buying an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

