Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the first quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 170,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 53,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

