Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Transactions at Karat Packaging

In related news, CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $20,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,203,805 shares in the company, valued at $167,502,735. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

KRT stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $515.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

