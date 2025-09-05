Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 9,825 Bay Commercial Bank $BCML

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Bay Commercial Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bay Commercial Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bay Commercial Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCML shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bay Commercial Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Bay Commercial Bank stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.58. Bay Commercial Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Bay Commercial Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

