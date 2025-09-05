Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,994,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,843,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 351.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 129,916 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,366,000 after acquiring an additional 107,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $6,371,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sylvamo by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 93,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. Sylvamo Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $98.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLVM

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.