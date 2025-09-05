Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $30,954,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in LivaNova by 278.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 438,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 322,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 316,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LivaNova by 146.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 280,718 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LivaNova by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 201,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The company had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

