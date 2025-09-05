Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,218 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 379.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.69. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

